State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

