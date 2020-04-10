State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after buying an additional 386,796 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

