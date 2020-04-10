State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,968 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Masco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 790,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

