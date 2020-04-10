State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 32,789 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,953 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after buying an additional 2,144,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

