State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Bunge by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,863 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

