State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,588 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after buying an additional 258,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

