State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.73 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Nomura reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

