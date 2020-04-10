State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.61 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in W W Grainger by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $279.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.51. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

