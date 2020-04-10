State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

