State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

