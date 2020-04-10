State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

