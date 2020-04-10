State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,618 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,268,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.