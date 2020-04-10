State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,972 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.82. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.