State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $154.30 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.