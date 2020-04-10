State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,777 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

