State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,679 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $192.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

