Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $60.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

