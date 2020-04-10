Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $60.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.42.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
