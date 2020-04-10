Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Nomura

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

