Ssab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ssab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SSAAF stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Ssab has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ssab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ssab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.