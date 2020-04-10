SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRT opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62. The company has a market cap of $42.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. SRT Marine Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.71.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

