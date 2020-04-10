Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

SPR stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

