Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 222 ($2.92) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPT. Investec downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.25 ($2.79).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.32.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.