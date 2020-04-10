SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 1.36% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,097,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.