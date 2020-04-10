SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,198,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 328,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 264,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $48.83 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

