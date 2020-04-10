S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $283.55 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

