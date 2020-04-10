SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

SOUHY stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

