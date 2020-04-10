South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. South State has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.