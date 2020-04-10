Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

SMS stock opened at GBX 649 ($8.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.32. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company has a market cap of $732.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.43.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Foy bought 80,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £466,128.10 ($613,165.09).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

