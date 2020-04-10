Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sleep Number by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

