Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $56,453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,859,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

