Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

