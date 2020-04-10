Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 130,461 shares of company stock worth $2,959,888 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

