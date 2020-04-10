Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $15.79 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 130,461 shares of company stock worth $2,959,888 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.