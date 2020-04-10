Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 7.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $403.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.70 and a 200-day moving average of $450.91.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

