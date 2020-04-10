Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $181.83 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.