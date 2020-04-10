Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.95.

Shares of CHTR opened at $466.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.40 and a 200-day moving average of $471.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

