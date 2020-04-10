Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 669 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $96,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino bought 25,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.96 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.