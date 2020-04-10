Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 4,087 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

ERIC opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

