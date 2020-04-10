Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,037,027 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

