Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

ASML opened at $276.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.36 and a 200 day moving average of $275.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

