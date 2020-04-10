Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Shares of PG opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

