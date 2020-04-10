Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,034,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,388,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after acquiring an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 616,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

