Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,436,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $182.20 on Friday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.08.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.