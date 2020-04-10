Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $1,990,013.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock opened at $242.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -235.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.98. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

