Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 891 LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 9.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $46,946,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 191,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 107,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.12.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $84.70 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

