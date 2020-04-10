Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2,911.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

