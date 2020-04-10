Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.