Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 727.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,912,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

