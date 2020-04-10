Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate Analytics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CCC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

