Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

